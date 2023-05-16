AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

  • Currency gains Re0.01 in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 03:50pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee saw little change against the US dollar, appreciating 0.004% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee finished with an increase of Re0.01 to settle at 284.96 against the US dollar.

The slight improvement comes after the rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar on Monday as well, closing at 284.97 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Large Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) output has declined by 8.11% during July-March 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Separately, inflows of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed $6 billion mark for the first time since its launching.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), cumulatively, RDA inflows rose by $136 million during April 2023. Since its launch, overall investment in the RDA rose to $6.102 billion at the end of April 2023 compared to $ 5.966 billion in March 2023.

Globally, the US dollar remained under pressure on Tuesday, weighed down by the risk of a US default as a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling showed few signs of being resolved.

The dollar had been buoyed last week by both safe-haven demand amid weak Chinese economic data and by a surprise jump in US consumer inflation expectations, putting the risk of a June Federal Reserve rate rise back in play.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers - was little changed at 102.46, after sliding 0.26% overnight and retreating from a five-week high.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, traded sideways on Tuesday, after mostly weaker-than-expected data from China muddied the outlook for demand from the world’s top crude importer while US plans to refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) underpinned prices.

Oil prices Forex Association of Pakistan Rupee PKR Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates dollar to pkr interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 16, 2023 12:56pm
Today Pakistan lost another $40 million USD in forex, thrown to keep the PKR from dipping further.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

UK unemployment edges higher as inflation bites

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories