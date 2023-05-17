AVN 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
May 17, 2023
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.4 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.16% on Wednesday
Recorder Report Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 04:04pm
The Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.16% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 285.40, a loss of Re0.44.

The development comes after the rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar on Tuesday, closing at 284.96 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Pakistan is to pay 4% annual profit to Saudi Arabia on deposits of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of one year, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Saudi Arabia, sources said, had agreed to deposit $2 billion to meet one of the preconditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in which Pakistan had been asked to arrange external funding reportedly up to $6 billion.

Separately, for the second consecutive month, Pakistan posted a current account surplus in April 2023 mainly due to a lower import bill.

The SBP on Tuesday reported that the country posted a current account surplus of $18 million for the month of April 23 compared to a deficit of $640 million during April 22. For the second consecutive month, the current account was in surplus; however, the surplus in April is less than the previous month of March, in which the current account posted $750 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was firm on Wednesday, supported by a safety bid as the US hurtled toward its borrowing limit and boosted after solid economic data had traders trimming bets on imminent rate cuts.

The dollar hit a two-week peak of 136.69 yen overnight and hovered just below that at 136.35 early in the Asia session. It also broke above its 50-day moving average against the euro to trade at $1.0866 per euro.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday as traders remained cautious after a surprise rise in US crude inventories stoked demand concerns on the heels of weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States and China.

