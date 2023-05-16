AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia sells $6bn in two-tranche Islamic bonds: lead manager

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 05:29pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has raised $6 billion from the sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, a document from a lead manager showed, returning to the debt markets for the second time this year, amid continued pressure on global oil prices and a cloudy macroeconomic outlook.

The kingdom sold a $3 billion six-year tranche at 80 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) and another $3 billion in 10-year notes at 100 bps over UST, tighter than guidance released on Monday, amid strong investor demand.

Order books for the deal, open to investors in the United States, hit over $27 billion ahead of the launch, according to a separate bank document seen on Monday.

Indian benchmark yield ends below 7%; easing inflation lifts outlook

Proceeds from the sale will be used for general domestic budgetary purposes.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, last tapped the public debt markets in January, raising $10 billion.

High oil prices helped the kingdom tilt to its first fiscal surplus in almost a decade in 2022, but an uncertain demand outlook and macroeconomic headwinds have pushed prices lower this year.

On Tuesday, Brent crude was trading at around $75 per barrel at 1100 GMT, which is below the estimated breakeven price of $80.9 per barrel Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Saudi Arabia said it would trim oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting this month, part of a surprise cut announced by the OPEC+ group in April.

Saudi Arabia Islamic bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia sells $6bn in two-tranche Islamic bonds: lead manager

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

NA passes bill recommending punishment on contempt of Parliament

Pakistan unhappy with new ICC revenue model, demands clarity

Oil steadies as IEA turns more bullish on oil demand

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Read more stories