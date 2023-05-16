AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 23.6 (0.56%)
BR30 14,656 Increased By 114.9 (0.79%)
KSE100 41,990 Increased By 271.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,993 Increased By 86.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s property investment, sales drop sharply in April on subdued demand

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 09:51am
Follow us

BEIJING: A slide in China’s property investment and sales more than doubled in pace in April, a sharp decline in a sector crucial to the health of the world’s second-biggest economy that will undermine confidence in its recovery.

Property investment fell 16.2% year-on-year last month, the fastest clip since November 2022, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It fell 7.2% in March. Property sales measured by floor area slumped 11.8% on year in April, the most this year, versus a 3.5% fall in March.

China’s property sector was hit hard in 2022 as a regulatory crackdown on developers’ high debt levels snowballed into a financing crunch, stalling construction on housing projects with some buyers even boycotting mortgage repayments.

While the sector has recently seen signs of stabilisation with a modest rise in home prices, there is uncertainty on the strength of the momentum.

And the latest data from China, which also shows industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, does little to allay concerns.

“The sharp decline in property sales in April signals the weak sustainability of this market rebound, with more policies needed to boost the market in the coming months,” said Wang Xiaoqiang, chief analyst with the Zhuge Real Estate Data Research Center.

A private survey showed China’s average daily home sales by floor area were down 22% during the May Day holiday period in 2023, versus the same period before the pandemic in 2019.

China new home prices up slightly in April, less cities post gains

For January-April, China’s property investment fell 6.2% from a year earlier versus a 5.8% decline over January-March.

Property sales by floor area declined 0.4% in the first four months, versus a 1.8% fall in the first three months.

Authorities in Beijing have in recent months rolled out policies to revive the property sector, which accounts for around a quarter of China’s GDP, including urging brokerage sectors to reduce fees for transactions and leasing services.

The Politburo, a top decision-making body, has also vowed to stabilise homebuyers’ confidence and ensure new home deliveries.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 21.2% in January-April from a year earlier, after a 19.2% drop in the first three months.

Funds raised by China’s developers fell 6.4% year-on-year in the first four months, after a 9.0% slump in January-March. Moody’s on Monday changed the outlook on China’s property sector to stable from negative.

“Nationwide sales will stabilize, but recovery will be uneven, while funding conditions will continue to improve with policy support,” Moody’s had said.

China National Bureau of Statistics China GDP China's property investment

Comments

1000 characters

China’s property investment, sales drop sharply in April on subdued demand

Jul-Mar LSMI output declines 8.11pc YoY

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories