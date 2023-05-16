Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ishaq Dar announces reduction of Rs12 in petrol price, diesel’s rate cut by Rs30

Attacks on state installations part of ‘conspiracy’ to ban PTI, says Imran

‘No more restraint’: top military brass promises to bring perpetrators of May 9 attack to justice

KSE-100 jumps 0.56% amid upside and downside pressures

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Economic distress: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing down 25% YoY in March

Protest against SC: Maryam accuses CJP of imposing ‘judicial martial law’

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

