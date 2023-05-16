AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 25.1 (0.6%)
BR30 14,672 Increased By 130.7 (0.9%)
KSE100 41,981 Increased By 262.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 14,997 Increased By 90.3 (0.61%)
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ishaq Dar announces reduction of Rs12 in petrol price, diesel’s rate cut by Rs30

Read here for details.

  • Attacks on state installations part of ‘conspiracy’ to ban PTI, says Imran

Read here for details.

  • ‘No more restraint’: top military brass promises to bring perpetrators of May 9 attack to justice

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 jumps 0.56% amid upside and downside pressures

Read here for details.

  • COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Read here for details.

  • G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Read here for details.

  • Economic distress: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing down 25% YoY in March

Read here for details.

  • Protest against SC: Maryam accuses CJP of imposing ‘judicial martial law’

Read here for details.

  • Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Read here for details.

  • Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

Read here for details.

