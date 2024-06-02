AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-02

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have agreed to broaden the canvas of their collaboration with inclusion of competition law modules in other PICG trainings in addition to the existing Directors Training Programme (DTP).

In the meeting held between senior officials of CCP and PICG in Karachi, it was discussed that competition law provides enabling environment and level playing field to all stakeholders in the economy. It is very important for the decision makers, board members, entrepreneurs, corporate managers, officials of state-owned enterprises to have a good understanding of the Competition Law.

During the meeting, PICG officials apprised that they are launching an ESG Executive Track Programme soon that will comprise of mandatory as well as optional modules. This programme is globally acknowledged to enhance knowledge and capacities of participants at the mid-career level too.

‘CCP imposes Rs74bn of penalties on cartels but cases still pending in courts’

It was discussed that existing collaboration between CCP and PICG will further expand and CCP will assist PICG in developing modules and will also provide resource persons to impart the trainings on modules pertaining to deterring deceptive marketing, process of reviewing mergers & acquisitions, the criteria for granting exemptions, and agreements that are prohibited under the completion law.

The CCP and PICG officials appreciated that awareness on Competition Law has largely increased by inclusion of modules in DTPs and will further amplify through ESG programme. Meeting also discussed that case study based modules will be incorporated in upcoming DTPs and other PICG trainings on Competition Law. It was highlighted that CCP is committed to foster competition in all sphere of economic activities and is working closely with stakeholders like PICG, to create the awareness on competition law which will translate into benefits for the undertakings and economy at large. The meeting was attended from CCP by Salman Amin, Member, Ahmed Qadir, DG, and Raja Taimur, Deputy Director. Whereas, PICG was represented by its President Mehmosh Khawaja, Company Secretary, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, and Manager Marketing and Director Relations, Haani Jamal Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP PICG

Comments

200 characters

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories