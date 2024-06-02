Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have agreed to broaden the canvas of their collaboration with inclusion of competition law modules in other PICG trainings in addition to the existing Directors Training Programme (DTP).

In the meeting held between senior officials of CCP and PICG in Karachi, it was discussed that competition law provides enabling environment and level playing field to all stakeholders in the economy. It is very important for the decision makers, board members, entrepreneurs, corporate managers, officials of state-owned enterprises to have a good understanding of the Competition Law.

During the meeting, PICG officials apprised that they are launching an ESG Executive Track Programme soon that will comprise of mandatory as well as optional modules. This programme is globally acknowledged to enhance knowledge and capacities of participants at the mid-career level too.

‘CCP imposes Rs74bn of penalties on cartels but cases still pending in courts’

It was discussed that existing collaboration between CCP and PICG will further expand and CCP will assist PICG in developing modules and will also provide resource persons to impart the trainings on modules pertaining to deterring deceptive marketing, process of reviewing mergers & acquisitions, the criteria for granting exemptions, and agreements that are prohibited under the completion law.

The CCP and PICG officials appreciated that awareness on Competition Law has largely increased by inclusion of modules in DTPs and will further amplify through ESG programme. Meeting also discussed that case study based modules will be incorporated in upcoming DTPs and other PICG trainings on Competition Law. It was highlighted that CCP is committed to foster competition in all sphere of economic activities and is working closely with stakeholders like PICG, to create the awareness on competition law which will translate into benefits for the undertakings and economy at large. The meeting was attended from CCP by Salman Amin, Member, Ahmed Qadir, DG, and Raja Taimur, Deputy Director. Whereas, PICG was represented by its President Mehmosh Khawaja, Company Secretary, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, and Manager Marketing and Director Relations, Haani Jamal Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024