AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-02

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

APP | Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik on Saturday said that controlling inflation and providing employment opportunities to the people were the government’s top priorities.

Addressing a press conference here, he said on the directives of the prime minister, maximum relief was being ensured to the masses and inflation witnessed a gradually decrease in the country. The premier has given targets to all the ministers to serve the people and reduce their burden by controlling inflation and creating job opportunities for them, he said. He said factors like floods and natural calamities besides Russian-Ukrainian and Middle East conflicts caused an increase commodity cycle. However, owing to the efforts of the incumbent government and targets given by the Prime Minister, the ratio of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has decreased from 37 per cent to 17 per cent, he said.

Similarly, the food inflation has also reduced from 40 per cent to 11.5 per cent adding that we were going towards stability. Prices of petroleum products have also been slashed and around Rs 25-26 per litre relief on petrol was given to the people in one month, he added.

Inflation is cooling?

He expressed the hope that inflation would further witness a down trend in the days ahead. Tractors’ purchases have also registered a 50 per cent increase while urea production recorded a 17 per cent jump in the last one year, he added.

The minister said the government would give a balanced and relief-oriented budget with an increase in 30 per cent increase in tax collection. The country’s exports also witnessed an increase while imports have decreased, he said.

He said more incentives would be given to small business and IT sectors in the budget.

To a question, he said the PML-N government set up power plants to generate electricity at affordable rates. They always gave preference to the State rather than their personal politics, he said.

To another question, he said there were always doors open in politics and his party leadership always called for reconciliation and dialogue. PML-N leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy.-APP

BR correspondent adds: The Energy Ministry is holding an inquiry into faults in Neelum-Jehlum water project along with a special focus on water projects in the public sector development program (PSDP) for the next fiscal year.

inflation Dr Musadik Masood Malik

Comments

200 characters

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories