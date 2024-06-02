AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to the dialogue offer from Minister for Petroleum Division and PML-N leader Musadik Malik and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, saying talks with the beneficiaries of Form 47 is in no way acceptable.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan while talking to reporters, termed the offer, from those who have ‘no authority or credibility’ to mediate, as ridiculous.

He said that those who offered to hold talks were ‘imposed though fake and stolen mandate’.

FIA summons PTI leaders over ‘anti-state social media post’

“National criminals do not have the authority to take decisions in the interest of the nation, nor is there room for reconciliation,” it added. He made it clear that it would not hold talks with ‘mandate thieves’ including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

“Instead of propagating talks offer without having authority, this mandate theft crooked should apologise to the nation and return the mandate to real representatives,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Petroleum Division Musadik Malik said that there were always doors open in politics and PML-N leadership always called for reconciliation and dialogue.

“Our party [PML-N] leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy”, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister also noted that his party wants to move forward with all political forces.

Malik further said that the PTI-led government put all PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Shehbaz, behind bars.

He also lamented PTI’s ‘double standards’ over holding dialogue, saying that they weren’t interested in holding talks with PML-N.

“They [PTI] want to talk to United States and Donald Lu,” he alleged.

