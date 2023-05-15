AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ishaq Dar announces reduction of Rs12 in petrol price, diesel's rate cut by Rs30

  • Finance minister says PM Shehbaz wants maximum relief to be passed onto the public
BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2023
Follow us

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday announced that the price of petrol was being reduced by Rs12 and diesel was being brought down by Rs30 per litre, Aaj News reported.

The price cut will come into effect at midnight tonight.

In a televised address, Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants maximum relief to be passed onto the public. The finance minister also urged transporters and other businesses to pass on the impact of lower fuel prices to the public, as Pakistan grapples with record inflation.

“Hence, after 12pm tonight, for the next 15 days, petrol prices are being reduced by Rs12 and the new price of petrol will now be Rs270,” Dar said.

He said diesel will now cost Rs258 after a deduction of Rs30.

Kerosene oil will now cost Rs164.07 after a decrease of Rs12 and the price of light diesel oil will be reduced by Rs12 to Rs152.68 per litre.

Comments

1000 characters

Ishaq Dar announces reduction of Rs12 in petrol price, diesel's rate cut by Rs30

Attacks on state installations part of 'conspiracy' to ban PTI, says Imran

Economic distress: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing down 25% YoY in March

Biden, House Republicans seek debt-ceiling deal as US default looms

Punjab, KPK polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s review petition

Protest against SC: Maryam accuses CJP of imposing ‘judicial martial law’

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Read more stories