COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephonic conversation on Sunday and discussed the enhancement of cooperation and joint work between the two countries in areas of defence and military affairs, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Both sides also discussed ways to support and strengthen each other to serve mutual interests.

COAS returns from Oman, Qatar

Nahyan emphasised UAE’s commitment to supporting all that achieves unity and stability in Pakistan, and meets the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.

“The Pakistani army chief expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE President and extended his wishes for the UAE’s continuous development, progress, and prosperity,” it said.

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

In April 2023, UAE assured the IMF that it will provide $1 billion as bilateral support to Pakistan. This was shared by Dar last month.

“UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of $1 billion to Pakistan,” Dar tweeted.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities,” he added.

In January 2023, COAS Munir visited UAE and held a meeting with Nahyan.

The UAE president congratulated COAS Munir on his appointment and wished him luck in his new duties.

The two sides reviewed cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, the statement added.

They also discussed ways to strengthen ties to serve the common interests of the two countries.