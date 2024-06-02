Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared Off-Dock Terminal, M/s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Sultanabad, Karachi, as customs port for loading/unloading of containers from vessels berthed at Karachi.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an SRO.697(I)/2024 here on Saturday.

According to the notification, the FBR has authorized the Off-Dock Terminal, M/s. National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Sultanabad, Karachi, to take into their custody, immediately after discharge from the vessels berthed at all the wharves and Marine Terminals of Karachi Port and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi, full container load (FCL) and less container load (LCL) containerized cargo for the purpose of loading and unloading.

Curbing misuse of scheme: Customs asks FBR to introduce new baggage rules for expats

This process would be done at their Off Dock Terminal Karachi namely the M/s. National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Karachi, situated adjacent to New Haji Camp, Sultanabad, Karachi under the terms and conditions as laid down in the said Act for clearance of goods imported or exported and the relevant Standing Order issued by the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Karachi, in consultation with the Collectorate of Customs (Exports) and Collectorate of Customs, Ports, Karachi, it added.

Under another SRO.696(I)/2024, the FBR has also declared the Off-Dock Terminal, M/s. National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Karachi, having land measuring 59,537 square meter (14.712 acres) situated adjacent to the New Rah Camp, Sultanabad, Karachi, to be a Customs-Port for the purpose of clearance of goods or any class of goods imported or to be exported, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024