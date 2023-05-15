'No more restraint': top military brass promises to bring perpetrators of May 9 attack to justice

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday presided over a "special" Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) which resolved that "restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers, and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances," the military's media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum expressed the firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations, personnel, and equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including the "Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act."

The forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan, involving the desecration of Shuhada pictures, and monuments, the burning down of historical buildings, and vandalism of military installations, was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

"Forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties," the ISPR stated.

The statement further said that the Commanders also communicated the "anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents."

"Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators of these attacks, and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile," it said.

The participants paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

The forum acknowledged the successful Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Based Operations in the country by security forces, especially the valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

"The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment," the ISPR said.

It noted that the forum also took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.

As per the ISPR statement, the forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.

"The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds," the military's media wing said, adding the forum stressed the need for "strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations."

It said the top commanders emphasized the need for national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability as a priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen the democratic process.

"The forum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much-needed consensus," the ISPR stated.

The forum resolved that the Pakistan army with the "full support of the people of Pakistan will defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, Insha Allah."

The strongly worded statement comes a day after the COAS said that the country’s armed forces “will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism”, and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators, and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May.

The ISPR had earlier stated on Wednesday that May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter”, a statement that came after the protest of PTI workers targeted “army property and installations” in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Pakistan saw massive protests earlier this week, with army installations being targeted in multiple cities. Videos shared on social media showed citizens, in response to PTI chief Imran’s arrest, damaging vehicles and property.