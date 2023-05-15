AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Pakistan

Attacks on state installations part of 'conspiracy' to ban PTI, says Imran

  • Former premier asks his supporters to defeat the conspiracy by holding peaceful protests
BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2023 Updated May 15, 2023 10:10pm
Follow us

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday the attacks on state institutions during the May 9 vandalism incidents took place under a “planned conspiracy” aimed at banning his party.

In a video message shared on the PTI's official Twitter handle, the former premier said: “I want to tell the nation that you want to defeat this conspiracy because a peaceful protest is your constitutional right.”

“This is your time for Haqeeqi Azadi. Don’t waste it because such a time won’t come again.”

Imran said the electronic media was showing a “one-sided narrative” regarding the incident that blames PTI.

“This mafia that is sitting here has taken advantage … in fact the way I was arrested by the army, the impact that should have come in the aftermath … they took advantage of it and turned the blame on the PTI,” he said.

“Whenever an independent inquiry is done, it will be proven that people were planted and they did everything through a planned conspiracy.”

Imran said this development is part of the London Plan whereby he will be arrested and sent to jail for a long time.

“This is a plan. The London plan to ban PTI and throw Imran Khan in jail. Harass their people and scare them so that no one leaves their house.

Imran said whoever is doing it, doesn’t know anything about the history or politics.

"Neither do you know what happened in East Pakistan. The same efforts were made and the country was broken into two, he said, adding: Today, most dangerous efforts are being made.”

Imran's statement comes hours after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over a "special" Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) which resolved that "restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers, and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances."

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum expressed the firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations, personnel, and equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including the "Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act."

As per the ISPR statement, the forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.

"The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds," the military's media wing said, adding the forum stressed the need for "strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations."

It said the top commanders emphasized the need for national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability as a priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen the democratic process.

COAS Imran Khan May 9

