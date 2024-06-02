Power generation component of DBDP: PM likely to seek Chinese investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to seek Chinese investment in power generation component of 4,500 MW Diamer Bhasha Dam Project (DBDP) as borrowing capacity from the international capital and financial market is constrained due to sovereign credit rating and economic vulnerabilities amidst ongoing challenges posed by increasing external financing needs, sources close to Chairman WAPDA told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said DBDP is a multipurpose project with an installed capacity of 4,500 MW, a gross storage capacity of 8.1 MAF. Project will generate 18.1 billion units per annum (additional 2.5 billion units in existing downstream projects). This is a critical project to restore energy sector viability and reduce carbon foot print in the current energy mix. The project assumes multifarious advantages because of its large water storage capacity that can mitigate Pakistan’s water scarcity problems and help in augmenting irrigation water supplies for the Indus plain and safeguard food security of Pakistan, while driving the development of allied industry and other sectors and promoting the economic and social development of Pakistan.

The entire Project comprises of three components namely, dam, power generation and LA&R (land Acquisition & Resettlement). The PC-1 for the dam part was approved by ECNEC in November 2018 and is now in implementation phase, while the 2nd revised PC-I for LA&R was approved in April 2021 at the cost of Rs 175 billion. The PC-1 for the power generation facilities was approved by ECNEC in April 2023 at a total cost of Rs 1.424.36 trillion

Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

A major challenge for timely implementation of the Project is the financing cost and efforts have been ongoing to find an anchor financier. With the support of the EAD, WAPDA has reached out to various Multilateral Development Banks’ (MDBs) including SFD, ISDB, ADB and AIIB but a breakthrough is awaited.

“The overall foreign exchange needs of the project are $ 4.0 billion, out of which, WAPDA has raised $ 500 million through a Green Eurobond issuance for meeting the initial forex requirements. However, the borrowing capacity from the international capital and financial market is constrained due to sovereign credit rating and economic vulnerabilities amidst ongoing challenges posed by increasing external financing needs, “the sources quoted Chairman WAPDA, Lt. Gen Engineer Sajjad Ghani( retired) as saying, in his communication with concerned quarters.

Additionally, WAPDA is pursuing avenues for financing DBDP through following two options:

(i) partial divestment of WAPDA equity shareholding in Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project. In this case, an MoU was signed between GOP and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) for executing the process through KIA’s subsidiary Enertech. WAPDA is in the process of hiring sell-side Transaction Advisor’ and would start engagement with Enertech after their onboarding; and (ii) an investment/debt arrangement with KSA wherein WAPDA will earmark a slice of its revenue to a financing vehicle created for this purpose which will be paid out to the foreign investor and would essentially cover the expected Return on Equity (RoE) as well as the redemption of the investment. The debt portion is being sought through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

During the preparatory meeting for the upcoming visit to China, the Prime Minister has directed that Diamer Bhasha Dam Project (DBDP) be considered for inclusion into CPEC portfolio.

In this regard, WAPDA has recommended that the ‘Power Generation Component’ of the DBD Project be pitched as a big-ticket project with the Chinese Government and a’ Framework Agreement for review of feasibility study of the Power Generation Component’ be agreed during this visit.

The sources said, WAPDA has requested consideration of its proposal in 13 Joint Task Cooperation Committee as it was discussed in the preparatory meeting for the committee held on May 21 2024 under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for PD&SI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024