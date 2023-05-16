May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

ISLAMABAD: The top military brass on Monday took serious notice of the violent attacks on military installations and personnel after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 and vowed that those involved in vandalism will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir presided over Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the GHQ on Monday, said the ISPR in a statement.

It stated that the forum resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much-needed consensus among all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability.

“Forum emphasized need of national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability at priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen democratic process,” it stated.

According to the ISPR, the forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving desecration of Shuhada pictures, monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

COAS says armed forces will not tolerate further attempt to vandalise security installations

“Forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/ private properties. The Commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents,” it added.

Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, it added that the Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile.

“The Forum expressed firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act,” read the statement.

It added that the forum resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.

It stated that the forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan, and within rank and file of the Armed Forces.

“The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds,” it stated, adding that the Forum stressed the need of strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations.

The participants paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism. Forum acknowledged the successful counter terrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country by Security Forces, especially valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

It added that the forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. “The Forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests,” it added.

“The Forum resolved that Pakistan Army with the full support of people of Pakistan will defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, Insha Allah,” it added.

Earlier, various military installations, including the GHQ, Corps Commander House in Lahore and others were vandalised by violent protesters after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023