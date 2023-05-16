Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 15, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 16, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 40-25 (°C) 01-00 (%) 40-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-26 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (°C) 25-00 (%) 33-18 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 29-12 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-21 (°C) 01-00 (%) 38-23 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:10 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
