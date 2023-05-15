AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo markets end higher on cheaper yen

AFP Published May 15, 2023 Updated May 15, 2023 04:01pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo markets ended higher Monday, supported by a cheaper yen as investors shunned the currency under the Bank of Japan’s monetary easing policies.

The Nikkei index rose 0.81 percent, or 238.04 points, to end at 29,626.34, while the broader Topix index added 0.88 percent, or 18.46 points, to 2,114.85.

The dollar stood at 136.14 yen, against 135.69 yen in New York on Friday.

“The weakening of the yen against the backdrop of US rate hikes encouraged the buying of stocks with good earnings results,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The yen has weakened as the BoJ sticks to its longstanding ultra-loose policies – the opposite tactic to the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, which have hiked interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.

Nikkei falls from 16-month peak on profit taking, US inflation print in focus

In the United States, the Congressional Budget Office said there was a “significant risk” that the country could default by June 15 if there is no deal on raising the debt ceiling.

The uncertainty weighed on Wall Street, with all three main indexes ending in the red on Friday, and Asia mostly followed suit.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group inched up 0.02 percent to 4,950 yen, Sony Group rose 0.74 percent to 12,875 yen and Toyota sank 0.46 percent to 1,933 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.97 percent to 31,950 yen.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo markets end higher on cheaper yen

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Punjab, KPK polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s review petition

Protest against SC: Fazl-ur-Rehman, Maryam Nawaz reach sit-in venue

LHC grants bail to Bushra Bibi until May 23 in graft case: lawyer

Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: Sethi

India, Russia settling some non-oil trade in rupees: Indian banker

Thai opposition parties agree to coalition after election success

Read more stories