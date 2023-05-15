Futures spread declines 365bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 365bps to 9.86 percent on last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 42.1 percent to 33.22 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 57.42 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 39.0 percent to Rs 1.56 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 2.55 billion.

