May-July: govt intends to borrow record Rs9.4trn

KARACHI: A cash-strapped government intends to borrow a record Rs 9.4 trillion from the domestic banking sector during three months (May-July) of 2023 to meet its rising financial requirements.

Analysts said that in absence of foreign funding the government is completely relying on the domestic debt market and its borrowing is gradually increasing to finance the fiscal deficit.

The policy rate is at a peak level of 21 percent and the tight monetary policy stance has made the domestic borrowing more expensive for the government. Presently the government is the single largest borrower from commercial banks, they added.

Major chunk of the borrowing will be consumed to repay the previous loans obtained from the domestic financial institution. Government securities worth Rs 8 trillion are being matured in the next three months and the federal government will pay this amount through fresh borrowing.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued six auction calendars for the sale of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs), Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk (GIS).

According to these calendars, the federal government has planned to borrow a tentative amount of Rs 9.44 trillion from the banking sector through auction of security papers during the next three months to fulfil its financial needs.

The federal government will raise Rs 7.5 trillion from the banking sector through sale of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills of 3-month, 6-month & 12-month in May-July of 2023.

On behalf of federal government, a total 7 auctions of MTBs have been announced by the State Bank, out of which one auction has already been conducted on May 3, 2023, while two more auctions will be held this month, two in June and two in July to achieve the borrowing target. The targeted amount of MTBs includes Rs 7.084 trillion of maturing amount and an additional amount of Rs 416 billion.

As per auction calendar, the federal government has planned to borrow some Rs 1.49 trillion through sale of long-term Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). Some Rs 400 billion will be raised through PIB fixed rate, Rs 450 billion PIB (Floating Rate) Semi-Annual Auction and Rs 640 billion against PIB (Floating Rate) Quarterly Auction during May-July of this calendar year. The maturing amount for the PIBs is Rs 674 billion in the next three months.

An amount of Rs 360 billion will be raised through auction of GOP Ijara Sukuk Fixed Rental Rate (FRR) and Rs 90 billion against the sale of GOP Ijara Sukuk Variable Rental Rate (VRR) during the next three months.

