AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HSBC to pay $75 million in penalties to settle U.S. CFTC charges

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 08:37pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Units of HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay $75 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charges related to manipulative and deceptive trading and record-keeping failures, the regulator on Friday.

HSBC Bank USA agreed to pay a $45 million civil penalty for manipulative and deceptive trading in connection with swaps, spoofing and record-keeping failures, CFTC said in a statement.

HSBCA Bank USA, HSBC Bank Plc and HSBC Securities admitted to charges related to record-keeping and supervision failures and agreed to pay $30 million to settle them, the regulator said in a separate statement.

HSBC profit rockets on rising interest rates

HSBC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Regulators found HSBC traders engaged in manipulative and deceptive trading in interest rate swaps and other financial products on a number of occasions from March 2012 to July 2020, the CFTC said. The firm did not admit or deny those allegations.

HSBC also failed to stop employees, including senior staff and compliance personnel, from discussing work via personal text and WhatsApp, CFTC said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission slapped HSBC with a penalty for related charges on Thursday.

HSBC CFTC

Comments

1000 characters

HSBC to pay $75 million in penalties to settle U.S. CFTC charges

Dramatic U-turn: rupee stages comeback, settles at 285.08 against US dollar

PTA yet to receive permission to lift suspension on mobile broadband services

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Gunshots fired at law-enforcers in Islamabad, security beefed up: police

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

KSE-100 rises 0.39% in volatile trading session

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories