AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

  • Says individuals and businesses rely on connectivity for their livelihoods
Bilal Hussain Published 12 May, 2023 04:53pm
Follow us

The GSMA, a body that represents the interests of global mobile operators, expressed concern on Friday regarding the adverse impact of restrictions on mobile broadband on citizens and businesses in Pakistan.

In its letter, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the body addresses IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque.

“In today’s digital societies, individuals and businesses rely on connectivity for their livelihoods and access to essential services and information,” stated GSMA Head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman in the letter.

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

On Tuesday, the government of Pakistan blocked mobile broadband and social media websites in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest and subsequent riots. They are yet to be restored on the fourth day of suspension.

Following the suspension of mobile broadband services, sources in the telecom sector stated that telecom operators incurred an estimated loss of Rs1.64 billion in revenue while the government endured a dent worth Rs574 million in tax revenue till Thursday.

“Prolonged restrictions can also have far reaching effects on citizens’ health, education, social and economic welfare,” the GSMA letter stated. “In addition to the damage faced by businesses, restrictions can hit credit and investment plans, ultimately damaging the country’s reputation for managing the economy and foreign investment.”

Major internet connectivity issues reported across Pakistan, social media websites down

Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin said Pakistan’s IT-based freelancers are losing $2 million daily solely on account of this suspension besides facing a decline in credibility among the international clients.

Meanwhile, the GSMA discouraged orders pertaining to internet service restrictions.

“SROs should be implemented after continuous monitoring of the situation and its impact, together with analysis and dynamic decision-making processes allowing for swift restoration of services.

“The powers to restrict services should be exercised carefully in exceptional and pre-defined circumstances, and only if absolutely necessary and proportionate to achieve a specified and legitimate aim that is consistent with relevant laws, internationally recognised human rights conventions and the ITU constitution,” the GSMA letter added.

The GSMA urged the government to lift the suspension on internet services and restore its access as soon as possible to ensure business continuity.

In February this year, IT Minister Amin Ul Haque said closing social media sites and applications was not a solution to the problem and vowed to never shut them down.

“Now it has been decided that no website or app will be closed in any case,” Haque said while speaking at an event titled “Accelerating US Investments in Pakistan” in Karachi.

Pakistan has a history of suspending internet services, banning social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Wikipedia and recently Twitter and Facebook as well.

Just three months after the minister’s remarks, the country saw a ban on social media platforms as well as mobile broadband services suspension.

Imran Khan Imran Khan, internet GSMA internet service PTI Chairman Imran Khan mobile internet services Imran Khan's arrest suspended Internet services Internet shutdowns mobile broadband Mobile broadband services Economic distress Imran Khan arrest Imran Khan’s arrest

Comments

1000 characters

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Read more stories