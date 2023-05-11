AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
PTI miscreants have links with BJP, RSS, says Tarar

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, Wednesday, claimed that the miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who damaged military installations and state properties, had links with India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday, he said that the protestors forcefully entered the residence of the Corps Commander and this mischievous act was celebrated by the BJP and the RSS by distributing sweets.

He further claimed that protestors in small gatherings came out in support of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case by the NAB.

These individuals had been identified and would be arrested shortly and would face charges of terrorism. These miscreants would also not get any job or visa and no character certificates would be issued to them, he added.

He said there was nothing illegal in Imran Khan’s arrest as the NAB had executed the warrant arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case.

It was declared that Imran Khan was a corrupt man as he had “confessed before the court” that he had looted billions of public money through the Al Qadir Trust. He has also confessed that he had signed the trust deed of (Al Qadir) University.

Imran Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted 190 million pounds sent by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the PTI government as part of an agreement with a real estate tycoon. Former prime minister Imran Khan got approval of the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet in December 2019 in a sealed envelope.

Ranjha, the mover of the petition against the PTI Chief in Toshakhana case, said the PTI had defamed the whole country with its vandalism and even did not spare military installations.

He said the Islamabad District and Sessions Court had framed charges against Imran in the Toshakhana case, in which, the former premier was accused of taking gifts by misuse of authority and in an illegal manner.

His (Imran) lawyers said that they had boycotted the court’s proceedings, he said but the reality was that Imran Khan was on the run from indictment in this case for the past eight months and today, the charge sheet has been filed against him.

