IK arrest to spread anarchy: PDP chief

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
KARACHI: Arrest of Imran Khan from court premises is not appropriate and it would spread anarchy, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Tuesday.

He said every government takes political revenge. It happened also in Imran Khan's government. However, some one must end this bad tradition.

Altaf Shakoor has said that when Imran Khan was the prime minister, he freely used the NAB against his political opponents and he was arrested by the same NAB.

He said peaceful protest is the right of every political party but hooliganism, riots and road closures could never be justified.

He said negative propaganda against the armed forces after this arrest is just baseless.

He said PTI workers should refrain from it. He said Pakistan has already been facing different challenges on local and international fronts and a politics of reconciliation should be preferred to the politics of revenge.

