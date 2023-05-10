AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria’s Assad receives Saudi invitation to Arab summit

AFP Published 10 May, 2023 05:50pm
Follow us

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invitation to next week’s Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the presidency said Wednesday, the first such invitation since the country’s war began.

The pan-Arab body had suspended Damascus in November 2011 over its crackdown on protests which began earlier that year and which spiralled into a war that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

On Sunday, the Arab League welcomed back Syria’s government, securing Assad’s return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman “to participate in the thirty-second Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19”, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

AL readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalize

Assad said the summit “will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, delivered the invitation.

The last Arab League summit Assad attended was in 2010 in Libya.

The invitation comes a day after Riyadh and Damascus announced that work would resume at their respective diplomatic missions in Syria and Saudi Arabia, after more than a decade of severed ties.

The kingdom cut ties with Assad’s government in 2012 and Riyadh had long openly championed Assad’s ouster, backing Syrian rebels in earlier stages of the war.

Saudi top diplomat heads to Syria for first visit since war

In April, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Assad in Damascus on the first such visit since the war broke out.

A flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in recent weeks after a deadly earthquake struck Syria and Turkey and a decision by arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties shifted the political landscape.

Assad hopes normalisation with wealthy Gulf states can bring economic relief and money for reconstruction, as broader international funding remains elusive without a United Nations-backed political settlement to the conflict.

But analysts say Western sanctions on Syria are likely to continue to deter investment.

The United States and Britain said Tuesday they still opposed relations with Assad but would work with Arab states that are re-establishing relations.

“Our position is clear: We are not going to be in the business of normalising relations with Assad and with that regime,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Washington.

While Syria’s front lines have mostly quietened, large parts of the north remain outside government control, and no political solution to the conflict is in sight.

Syria Saudi Arabia Bashar al Assad Arab League summit Saudi Arabia Syria relation

Comments

1000 characters

Syria’s Assad receives Saudi invitation to Arab summit

Rupee slumps to record low, crosses 290 amid heightened political tension

Remittances decline 13% month-on-month in April, stand at $2.2bn

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

Gold price in Pakistan registers highest one-day leap, hits Rs240,000 per tola

KSE-100 remains on losing side as political crisis deepens

Oil falls on surprise increase in US inventories

UAE fiscal surplus tops $46bn in first nine months of 2022

Russia offers roadmap to mend Syria-Turkiye ties

Read more stories