Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Tuesday strongly reacted to what they said abduction of party chairman Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers personnel, and called upon party workers to immediately take to the streets against the abduction of their leader.

The PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated the party’s call for peaceful protest, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran.

In a video message shared on PTI’s official Twitter account, he called upon the people to protest peacefully and express solidarity with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

IHC terms PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest legal

Qureshi further said, “In my view, the plan to hold a series of rallies earlier announced by Imran Khan Sahib still holds. We have to convert them into rallies of peaceful protests.”

PTI secretary general Asad Umar also condemned the arrest of party chief in the strongest possible terms, saying “Pakistan’s biggest political leader arrested after attack on the high court”.

“The whole world is shown that there is no law left in the country,” he tweeted.

The senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry urged the people to come out of their homes as he termed the arrest an attack on IHC, adding Imran Khan’s arrest is equivalent to shutting down the judiciary.

In a video message, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Imran Khan would become a hero because of the government’s hooliganism.

He said that the PTI chief was at risk of being slow-poisoned in detention because the government cannot face him alive, adding elections will take place in the country no matter what cost, and that these 13 parties would be buried alive.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan shared a video message on Twitter and said that Imran Khan’s illegal arrest was unacceptable to the courts and the people.

“Imran Khan arrested illegally. Appeal to the Judiciary to take action against those who arrested him. This is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

In another video, Imran Khan’s sister said that the PTI chairman had been kidnapped, and urged Pakistanis to come out in support of the former prime minister.

Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari termed the arrest of Imran Khan as “state terrorism”, and said that breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises is nothing but terrorism.

“Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him,” she tweeted.

The PTI central secretary information Farrukh Habib said that a plan has also been made to eliminate Imran Khan forever to control public protest.

He said that they would give their lives but would not give Khan, adding the entire nation should break the idols of fear today and leave all work to take onto the streets.

PTI Islamabad region president Ali Nawaz Awan made it clear that they would continue their protest till the safe release of Imran Khan, adding it was a decisive moment and they would be on roads until the country becomes truly independent.

