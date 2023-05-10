IK’s arrest sparks violence in Karachi

KARACHI: Violent protests erupted in the megacity on Tuesday against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

PTI Karachi chapter also called for a protest, after which PTI lawmakers and workers blocked both tracks of Shahrah Faisal and chanted slogans.

Demonstrations were also reported at main University Road near Old Sabzi Mandi, Banaras Chowk and Al-Asif Square.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has alleged that PTI protesters set a vehicle of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) vehicle to fire.

While sharing the video of the burning vehicle on Twitter, he asked that what KWSB has done to anyone to deserve this loss of property.

He said that these suction and jetting vehicles served the people of Karachi a lot during monsoon last year but unfortunately they became the target of PTI’s wrath.

The PTI has claimed that president of the party’s Sindh chapter Ali Haider Zaidi has been “abducted” in Karachi.

Separately, South SSP Asad Raza told media that 23 PTI workers were arrested in Karachi, but he did not confirm whether Zaidi was among them.

He said the party workers were trying to go towards the “Red Zone” to stage a protest outside sensitive installations near the FTC flyover when police stopped them.

SSP Raza claimed that the workers attacked police with stones, as a result of which three police officers were injured.

“Police retaliated by tear gas shelling and arrested 23 workers while others were dispersed,” he said.

