Futures spread down 13.l5pc

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1589bps to 13.50 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 75.2 percent to 57.42 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 231.29 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 68.1 percent during this week to come to Rs 2.55 billion against previous week’s Rs 7.99 billion.

