Gandapur says will defeat Fazl again

Ali Amin Gandapur reached Dera Ismail Khan for the first time after his release from jail. While talking to journalists, he said that he had defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the previous elections and he would defeat him again.

The PTI leader said that Constitution and law are being violated by the rulers. He criticised the government and said that terrorism cases are being registered against PTI leaders and Imran Khan is being harassed through the registration of false cases.

He claimed that PTI would form the next government. He added that the rulers would face Article 6 proceedings if they reject to hold polls.