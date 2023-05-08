IK irked by resumption of work on CPEC, claims Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan is responsible for inciting intolerance and violence in our society.

Responding to Imran Khan’s statement on Sunday, she said the problems of the country can be solved if Imran Khan is jailed for his ‘lies and conspiracies’.

She said that Imran Khan is using India, Kashmir and Islam for his political mileage. She said Imran Khan is upset due to resumption of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and his protest call at a time when Chinese Foreign Minister was visiting Pakistan was aimed at creating chaos.

