Three killed in separate incidents of violence

SWABI: Three people were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred here on Sunday, police said. In the first incident, the daughter of Ghulam Mohammad reported before the Kalu Khan police station that she with husband Syed Islam and aunt Shad Ali were going to the house of her husband’s cousin situated at village Colonel Sher Khan.

She said that when we reached the destination, some unknown assailants opened fire on her husband when he was busy in parking the car. As a result, her husband died on the spot while the attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

Similarly, Ashiq Ali lodged an FIR at Swabi police station, stated that he and his brother Bilal were busy in chatting at the main gate of their house situated in Laro Maneri.

Meanwhile, the father-in-law Qaim Khan of my brother and his nephew Farman arrived and started indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, Bilal killed on the spot while he barely escaped.

The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime. The reason behind the murder was ascertained to be a personal dispute.