Rates of edibles soar in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily-use kitchen items, especially flour, live chicken/ meat, sugar, vegetables and pulses have risen sharply, a survey conducted by Business Recorder noted on Sunday.

Amid the looming flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local mills made an increase of Rs100 per a 20-kg flour bag that is now available at Rs2500 against the previous price of Rs2400 while 20-kg bag of special fine flour and Punjab mills flour bags were available within range of Rs2700-2800 and Rs3000-31000.

Wheat flour was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilo in the retail market, while maida (fine flour) at Rs180 per kg.

Tandoor wala (bread makers) have also increased the price of Roti in some places in Peshawar and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by selling it at Rs30 against the previous rate of Rs20 in pretext of surging prices of flour.

Local flour millers said the price has increased owing to the ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab.

The flour millers also called for a two-day token-strike against what they called ‘illegal’ restriction of wheat movement from Punjab, starting from today (Monday).

According to the survey, prices of live chicken/ meat remained on higher side as it was available Rs425/kg while a dozen of farm eggs were being sold at Rs300 against the price of Rs240/kg last week.

Similarly, boneless beef was being sold at Rs800-900 while ‘with bones’ at Rs 700-800/kg, while mince (Keema) was also available at Rs700 -800 per kilogram.

One kilogram ginger was available at Rs650/kg against Rs600/kg in the previous week while garlic was available at Rs360/kg against last week’s price of at Rs300.

The survey noted that the peas was being sold at Rs200-180/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs 150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg and onion at Rs100/kg while the price of green chilly was Rs 120/kg. Tomato was being sold at Rs60/kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, turnip at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, and red-coloured potatoes at Rs70-80/- per kg, while white-coloured potatoes were being sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low quality rice at Rs300/kg against the previous price of Rs280/ kg. However, tota (broken) rice was available at Rs150/kg against the previous rate of Rs160/kg.

In lentils, dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red beans at Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

The price of fruits continued to remain on higher side. Stored Malta (orange) was being sold at Rs430/dozen, Kinnow at Rs360/dozen and banana at Rs320/400 per dozen while pomegranate at Rs410/kg, Iranian apple at Rs390/kg, at guava Rs260/kg, grapes at Rs450/kg and strawberry at Rs250/KG. Melon was available at Rs100/KG and Lokat at Rs200/KG.

Prices of dates dropped significantly as they were available at Rs500-600 against the previous rate of Rs900 and Rs1000 per kilogramme. Rs5 per kilo decrease was registered in the price of sugar in the local market as it was available at Rs125/kilo against the previous rate of Rs130/kg.

The price of black tea was Rs1800 per kg.

The survey noted that rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee increased by Rs20-30 per litre/kg in the local market.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg and Rs160/kg in the local market.

The rates of packed and powder milk as well as baby milk remained one higher side in the local market.

Owing to the looming flour crisis, the prices of sweets and confectionery items once again surged up in the local market, and went out of the reach of the common man.

Also, the prices of diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/ life-saving drugs and others items were seen on the rise.

