Ukraine's Zelenskiy congratulates King Charles, thanks Britain for support

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated King Charles on his coronation on Saturday and offered him and the British people thanks for their support in the war against Russia.

He described King Charles and Queen Camilla, his wife, as "true friends of Ukraine" and said his reign marked "the beginning of a new era for the British monarchy".

"I wish King Charles III many years of a successful reign and to the people of the United Kingdom prosperity and our shared victories," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

"I thank you for your support! Thank you to all the British people!"

Britain has been a key Western partner supplying military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February last year.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry earlier issued a video of congratulations, thanking "our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!" The one-minute video, thanking London for weapons and for training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, shows Zelenskiy’ smeetings with King Charles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is set to the soundtrack of "London Calling" by British band The Clash.

Zelenskiy's wife Olena and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal are in London this week to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, who came to the throne last September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.