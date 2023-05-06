AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
We discussed Kashmir issue on Indian soil, Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023
KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there has been no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Kashmir issue, adding his visit to India was quite successful.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Airport on Friday night after returning from India, he said that there has been no change in our position on the issue of Kashmir. We cannot take up the differences but nevertheless we took up the issue which we considered necessary

He said that BJP and RSS have been trying to blame Muslim countries on the issue of terrorism.

He said until India withdraws the decision of August 2019, things cannot move forward. He said that it is a great success of Pakistan that it discussed the issue of Kashmir on Indian soil.

