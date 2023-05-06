Wheat flour prices continue to rise in Balochistan

QUETTA: The price of flour continues to rise in Balochistan as the government failed to provide the commodity to the masses to overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province.

The flour crisis has further worsened in Quetta, Loralai and other areas of Balochistan as the supply has been interrupted from the last few weeks.

The Balochistan government appears to be helpless regarding the flour crisis as per kilogram flour was being sold at over 160 Rupees in the local market.

According to sources, a 20kg bag of flour in Quetta has reached Rs3,100 and people are also worried due to the increase in flour prices.

The flour dealers in Balochistan have announced a strike against the ban on inter-provincial supply of flour. According to flour dealers, there was a ban on bringing flour from Punjab and trucks loaded with flour had been stopped at check posts on the Punjab border with Balochistan. They sought assistance from the government to resolve the issue on an emergency basis and make sure the availability of flour at affordable rates for the people of Balochistan.

The owners of flour mills are of the opinion that wheat was not being supplied as per their demand and if the situation remained the same, a 20kg bag of flour could reach up to Rs3,600.

People demanded that Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan to take notice of the issue and order for the removal of all check posts of the police and other agencies set up by the Punjab government to stop the transportation of wheat to other provinces.

They further called for steps to avert such a ban on edible items especially, on wheat in future and provide relief to the people of Balochistan and the flour mill industry.