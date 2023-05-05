KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 04, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship 02-05-2023
Corpt
OP-2 Hafnia Disc Trans Maritime
Thames Mogas (Pvt) Ltd 02-05-2023
Op-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Ship Corpt 02-05-2023
B-1 Chem - Eastwind 27-04-2023
Star Shipping Co.
B-6 B-7 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 02-05-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-9/B-8 Jolly Disc Load Eastern Sea Transport
Cobalto Container (Pvt) Ltd 03-05-2023
B-13/B-14 Ibrahim Load Bulk Shipping
Jahan Clinkers Agencies 30-04-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15 Western Load Crystal Sea 01-02-2023
Singapore Clinkers Servies (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Load Latif Trading 02-05-2023
Hilal 1 Rice Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Algracce Disc Gac Pakistan 29-04-2023
Flours (Pvt) Ltd
B-24 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-05-2023
Rice International
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 02-05-2023
Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Rdo Disc Load Riazeda 03-05-2023
Endeavour Container (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line
Westport Container Pak Pvt Ltd 03-05-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T 04-05-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shalamar Ship Corpt
Navios 04-05-2023 Disc Load Oocl Pakistan
Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Livarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Oriental 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Daphne Company Ltd
Navios 04-05-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Lapis (Pvt) Ltd
Chem 05-05-2023 D/10000 Alpine Marine
Taurus Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
Pvt Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
Msc 05-05-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Shanelle V Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Shanghai 05-05-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Voyager Services (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Szczecin
Trader 04-05-2023 Container Ship -
Kota Manis 04-05-2023 Container Ship -
Klara Selmer 04-05-2023 Bulk Carrier -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM AUTHORITY INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Sever-I Palm Alpine May, 03, 2023
oil
MW-2 3D Bitumen Transmarine May, 03, 2023
Destiny
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Corona Palm Alpine May, 01, 2023
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al- Gas Transmarine May, 02, 2023
Salam-II oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Marilita Canola Alpine May, 01, 2023
seeds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Calypso LPG Universal May, 3,2023
Gas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemicals East May, 03, 2023
Central Park Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lana Containers - May 04, 2023
EM
Astoria Containers - -do-
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Lavaden Chemicals Est Wind May. 04, 2023
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -do-
Aviva Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berthing
Dolphin 02 Palm oil Alpine -
Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine -
Seahan
Jasper Palm oil Alpine -
Talara Mogas G.A.C -
Al-Thakhira LNG G.A.C -
Harmony Sunflower oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Beacon Containers May, 04, 2023
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments