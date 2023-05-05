AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 04, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc Crude      Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship               02-05-2023
                                                Corpt
OP-2              Hafnia         Disc           Trans Maritime
                  Thames         Mogas          (Pvt) Ltd          02-05-2023
Op-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Ship Corpt         02-05-2023
B-1               Chem           -              Eastwind           27-04-2023
                  Star                          Shipping Co.
B-6 B-7           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            02-05-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-9/B-8           Jolly          Disc Load      Eastern Sea Transport
                  Cobalto        Container      (Pvt) Ltd          03-05-2023
B-13/B-14         Ibrahim        Load           Bulk Shipping
                  Jahan          Clinkers       Agencies           30-04-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15         Western        Load           Crystal Sea        01-02-2023
                  Singapore      Clinkers       Servies (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Al             Load           Latif Trading      02-05-2023
                  Hilal 1        Rice           Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Algracce       Disc           Gac Pakistan       29-04-2023
                                 Flours         (Pvt) Ltd
B-24              Arman 10       Load           Tradelink          03-05-2023
                                 Rice           International
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      Oocl Pakistan      02-05-2023
                  Lapis          Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Rdo            Disc Load      Riazeda            03-05-2023
                  Endeavour      Container      (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Seamax         Disc Load      Cosco Shipping Line
                  Westport       Container      Pak Pvt Ltd        03-05-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T               04-05-2023     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
Shalamar                                                           Ship Corpt
Navios            04-05-2023     Disc Load                      Oocl Pakistan
Lapis                            Container                          (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Livarden          04-05-2023     D/7500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Oriental          04-05-2023     L/6500 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
Daphne                                                            Company Ltd
Navios            04-05-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Lapis                                                               (Pvt) Ltd
Chem              05-05-2023     D/10000                        Alpine Marine
Taurus                           Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
Pvt Neptune       05-05-2023     D/12000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
Msc               05-05-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Shanelle V                                                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Shanghai          05-05-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
Voyager                                                    Services (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Szczecin
Trader            04-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Kota Manis        04-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Klara Selmer      04-05-2023     Bulk Carrier                               -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM AUTHORITY INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sever-I        Palm           Alpine          May, 03, 2023
                                 oil
MW-2              3D             Bitumen        Transmarine     May, 03, 2023
                  Destiny
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Corona         Palm           Alpine          May, 01, 2023
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-            Gas            Transmarine     May, 02, 2023
                  Salam-II       oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Marilita       Canola         Alpine          May, 01, 2023
                                 seeds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Calypso        LPG            Universal         May, 3,2023
                   Gas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Chemicals      East                           May, 03, 2023
Central Park                     Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lana              Containers     -                               May 04, 2023
EM
Astoria           Containers     -                                       -do-
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Lavaden           Chemicals      Est Wind                       May. 04, 2023
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Aviva             Palm oil       Alpine                  Waiting for Berthing
Dolphin 02        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Asia Liberty      Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Seahan
Jasper            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Talara            Mogas          G.A.C                                      -
Al-Thakhira       LNG            G.A.C                                      -
Harmony           Sunflower oil  Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Beacon            Containers                                    May, 04, 2023
=============================================================================

Comments



