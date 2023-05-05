KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 04, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship 02-05-2023 Corpt OP-2 Hafnia Disc Trans Maritime Thames Mogas (Pvt) Ltd 02-05-2023 Op-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Ship Corpt 02-05-2023 B-1 Chem - Eastwind 27-04-2023 Star Shipping Co. B-6 B-7 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 02-05-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-9/B-8 Jolly Disc Load Eastern Sea Transport Cobalto Container (Pvt) Ltd 03-05-2023 B-13/B-14 Ibrahim Load Bulk Shipping Jahan Clinkers Agencies 30-04-2023 Pvt Ltd B-14/B-15 Western Load Crystal Sea 01-02-2023 Singapore Clinkers Servies (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Al Load Latif Trading 02-05-2023 Hilal 1 Rice Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Algracce Disc Gac Pakistan 29-04-2023 Flours (Pvt) Ltd B-24 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-05-2023 Rice International B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 02-05-2023 Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Rdo Disc Load Riazeda 03-05-2023 Endeavour Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line Westport Container Pak Pvt Ltd 03-05-2023 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T 04-05-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Shalamar Ship Corpt Navios 04-05-2023 Disc Load Oocl Pakistan Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Livarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Oriental 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Daphne Company Ltd Navios 04-05-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Lapis (Pvt) Ltd Chem 05-05-2023 D/10000 Alpine Marine Taurus Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd Pvt Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd Msc 05-05-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Shanelle V Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Shanghai 05-05-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Voyager Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Szczecin Trader 04-05-2023 Container Ship - Kota Manis 04-05-2023 Container Ship - Klara Selmer 04-05-2023 Bulk Carrier - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM AUTHORITY INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sever-I Palm Alpine May, 03, 2023 oil MW-2 3D Bitumen Transmarine May, 03, 2023 Destiny ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Corona Palm Alpine May, 01, 2023 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al- Gas Transmarine May, 02, 2023 Salam-II oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Marilita Canola Alpine May, 01, 2023 seeds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Calypso LPG Universal May, 3,2023 Gas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemicals East May, 03, 2023 Central Park Wind ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Lana Containers - May 04, 2023 EM Astoria Containers - -do- ============================================================================= Outer Anchorage ============================================================================= Lavaden Chemicals Est Wind May. 04, 2023 Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -do- Aviva Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berthing Dolphin 02 Palm oil Alpine - Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine - Seahan Jasper Palm oil Alpine - Talara Mogas G.A.C - Al-Thakhira LNG G.A.C - Harmony Sunflower oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Seaspan Beacon Containers May, 04, 2023 =============================================================================

