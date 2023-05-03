AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
ICE canola futures up

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023
WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures edged higher on Monday after first touching a fresh nearly two-year low, lifted by modest gains in soybean oil and rapeseed.

Canadian stockpiles are ample and Statistics Canada’s recent canola seeding estimate of 21.6 million tonnes may be conservative, and that sentiment is weighing on prices, a trader said.

Most-active July canola gained $1.20 to settle at $704.60 per tonne. July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 4,961 times. US soybean futures rose in a technical and short-covering rebound.

Euronext August rapeseed futures gained ground, despite a consultancy raising its forecast for the European Union’s crop.

