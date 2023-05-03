Zardari meets Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari visited Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's house on Tuesday for a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood as well.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the current political situation of the country and other issues. They also talked about the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections, as well as the on-going negotiations Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and election cases pending in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, Asif Ali Zardari extended his condolences to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, a prominent religious figure and minister for religious affairs, who recently passed away.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023