KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 02, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
294,794,723 190,105,086 9,808,261,477 5,820,659,234
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 886,728,895 (900,279,463) (13,550,568)
Local Individuals 6,802,055,817 (5,721,228,485) 1,080,827,332
Local Corporates 3,688,788,375 (4,756,065,139) (1,067,276,764)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments