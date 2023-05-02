AVN 65.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.42%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.53%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.41%)
NETSOL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.46%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,966 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.42%)
KSE100 41,892 Increased By 311.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,333 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US intel says 100,000 Russian dead, wounded in Bakhmut

AFP Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: More than 20,000 Russian combatants have died and another 80,000 were wounded in five months of fighting to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a White House official said Monday.

“We estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby, saying he was citing newly declassified intelligence, said that about half of those killed were soldiers recruited by the private military company Wagner, which draws much of its ranks from prison populations in Russia.

The toll in Bakhmut — where Ukrainian troops are hanging onto only a small portion of the city — accounts for losses since the start of December, according to the US figures.

“The bottom line is that Russia’s attempted offensive has backfired after months of fighting and extraordinary losses,” Kirby said.

US Russia John Kirby Russia-Ukraine war Bakhmut

Comments

1000 characters

US intel says 100,000 Russian dead, wounded in Bakhmut

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories