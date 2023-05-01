AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Air defences shoot down 15 of 18 missiles launched at Ukraine in dead of night

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 10:01am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Ukrainian air defence crews destroyed 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russian forces in the early hours of Monday morning, the military said, as air raid sirens blared across the country for more than three hours.

“Around 2:30 am (1130 GMT), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes,” a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, read.

It added that 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.

Kyiv’s city officials wrote on the Telegram messaging app that all missiles directed at the capital were destroyed.

“According to (preliminary information), no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded,” the city administration said.

Air defence systems were also called into action to shield the Kyiv region, which is a separate administrative entity from the city, from Russian missiles, officials said.

Ukraine says it controls key supply route into Bakhmut

Ukrainian media also reported blasts in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

Russia has intensified its missile attacks on Ukraine in the past few days.

Reuters was unable to independently verify reports of the latest blasts.

telegram RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky air defence systems Ukrainian air defence Dnipropetrovsk

