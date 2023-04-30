AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Singapore iron ore higher

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

BEIJING: Singapore iron ore futures edged up on Friday, while the Dalian contract ticked lower, with the market clouded by concerns over decreasing demand caused by lingering production reduction among some loss-suffering Chinese steel mills. Some mills in Northwest, North, and Central China implemented maintenance on blast furnaces as part of efforts to curb losses, according to consultancy Mysteel.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.48% higher at $101.7 a tonne, as of 0208 GMT. The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.21% lower at 719.5 yuan ($104.06) a tonne, as of 0215 GMT.

“Demand has been somewhat suppressed by the (blast furnace) maintenance among some mills; but it’s normal to see (iron ore) price rebound to some degree in the short term amid relativelty low inventories (at mills),” Huatai Futures said in a note, adding that downward pressure will persist in the long run. The other steelmaking ingredients- coking coal and coke slid by 3.75% and 1.37%, respectively.

A few steel mills in China’s top steel production hub-Tangshan kicked off the proposal to lower coke procurement prices by another 100 yuan a tonne on April 27, Mysteel said in a report, adding, this marked the fifth round of coke price drop within April.

“This is not the end yet, and we expect to see a few more rounds of (coke) price falls ahead,” a Shanghai-based steelmaking raw materials analyst said. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.78% to 3,699 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil dipped 0.53%, wire rod dropped 0.45% while stainless steel gained 0.76%. China’s biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, on Thursday reported a 50.6% fall in first-quarter net profit due to high raw material prices and weaker demand. The markets in China will be closed over May 1-3 for a public holiday.

Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore prices Singapore iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

Singapore iron ore higher

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories