BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 28, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 28, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,580.85
High:                      41,790.71
Low:                       41,463.91
Net Change:                   116.94
Volume (000):                126,378
Value (000):               7,343,868
Makt Cap (000)         1,518,337,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,717.92
NET CH                     (-) 14.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,954.93
NET CH                      (+) 1.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,695.64
NET CH                     (+) 78.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,312.32
NET CH                     (-) 15.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,987.69
NET CH                     (-) 12.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,074.14
NET CH                     (-) 67.98
------------------------------------
As on:                 28-April-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

