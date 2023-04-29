Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 28, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,580.85
High: 41,790.71
Low: 41,463.91
Net Change: 116.94
Volume (000): 126,378
Value (000): 7,343,868
Makt Cap (000) 1,518,337,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,717.92
NET CH (-) 14.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,954.93
NET CH (+) 1.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,695.64
NET CH (+) 78.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,312.32
NET CH (-) 15.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,987.69
NET CH (-) 12.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,074.14
NET CH (-) 67.98
------------------------------------
As on: 28-April-2023
====================================
