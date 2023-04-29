KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,580.85 High: 41,790.71 Low: 41,463.91 Net Change: 116.94 Volume (000): 126,378 Value (000): 7,343,868 Makt Cap (000) 1,518,337,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,717.92 NET CH (-) 14.90 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,954.93 NET CH (+) 1.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,695.64 NET CH (+) 78.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,312.32 NET CH (-) 15.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,987.69 NET CH (-) 12.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,074.14 NET CH (-) 67.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-April-2023 ====================================

