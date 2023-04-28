AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: Elevated prices slow activity in top hubs

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:52pm
Follow us

High gold prices kept physical demand tepid in key Asian centres this week, prompting dealers in India to extend discounts after a key bullion-buying festival spurred limited activity.

India celebrated Akshaya Tritiya, its second-biggest gold-buying festival after Dhanteras, on Saturday.

“Consumers made purchases on Akshaya Tritiya and even a day after the festival”, but demand was lower than normal amid record prices, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsingji.

Local gold prices were trading around 59,770 rupees ($730.80) per 10 grams, not far from a record high of 61,399 rupees hit earlier this month.

Dealers offered discounts of up to $12 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies — versus $16 discounts last week.

Jewellers bought less gold than normal from banks as many retail consumers replaced old jewellery for new, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Gold climbs on subdued dollar, US data in spotlight

Chinese dealers charged premiums of $2-$9 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices.

The dip in physical purchases could be attributed to “a shift in consumer sentiment towards other investments… there could be seasonal aspects at play,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China, MKS PAMP, adding that purchases might not pick up in the short term.

However, several analysts said persistent fears about the global economic outlook triggered some demand for the safe-haven metal.

“Coins and bars are outstripping jewellery demand as Chinese investors seek a financial safe haven,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Hong Kong dealers charged $0.50-$2.50 premiums. Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals, said tourists from Mainland China could spur some demand ahead of the May Day holiday.

Singapore dealers charged $1.50-$2.50 premiums, while in Japan, gold was sold anywhere on par with global rates to $0.5 premiums.

gold imports Asia Gold Gold trade LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: Elevated prices slow activity in top hubs

PDM, PTI to hold final round of negotiations on Tuesday

Pakistan on its way to overcoming economic challenges: PM Shehbaz

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Rupee inches up, settles at 283.84 against US dollar

Proposed rail link between China and Pakistan: study says project ‘worth it’ at $58bn

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown till May 15

Allegations against officers case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz to visit UK to attend King Charles III's coronation

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Read more stories