Three dead after US Army helicopters crash in central Alaska

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 09:02am
Three US Army helicopter pilots died after two Apaches crashed in central Alaska while returning from a training mission, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday, citing military officials.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters from Fort Wainwright crashed near Healy, Alaska, the 11th Airborne Division said on Facebook. “First responders are on the scene.

The incident is under investigation,“ the army unit said, without detailing the reasons behind the crash. Representatives for the US Army did not immediately respond to a Reuters request on the casualties.

Two US army helicopters crash in Kentucky

Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine night training mission over Kentucky.

Kentucky Black Hawk helicopters US Army helicopter Airborne Division Apaches crashed

