Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Oonth ke mounmein zeera

Anjum Ibrahim Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
“Let the game begin.” “Excuse me?” “I said let the game begin.” “I had heard that expression in plural – let the games begin.”

“We all are playing one game not two or three or…”

“So another way to say is that we are all on the same page?”

“Wash your mouth with soap.”

“Hey that’s so English – I mean it’s an English proverb not from our part of the world. I am reminded of the Urdu proverb oonth ke mounmein zeera (cumin in a camel’s mouth).”

“A camel is not going to survive on cumin.”

“You taking it literally reminds me of Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) – subtlety is not a feature…”

“Back off! Now! After her ten-day stint in Saudi Arabia she has returned with clear instructions from daddy and wait…wait…I take strong exception to the fact that neither The Rana, the chief body guard so declared by daddy, nor Khawaja Asif, were present at the airport to welcome her…”

“They were busy in Islamabad but they did send a guy dressed in pink…”

“Hey pink maybe a girl’s colour in the West but in our country we don’t have any gender colour bar! We may have sectarian bars, we may have ethnic bars, we may have…”

“I get it anyway the much retired Captain was with her and she kept turning back to…”

“To take attendance my friend and all I have to say is that Naqvi sahib you will be in deep as and when you leave office and…”

“Enough with the threats so which game are they all playing without being on the same page?”

“Zardari sahib is playing chess, Maulana is playing pogo, you kinda jump on this contraption from one position to another, Nawaz Sharif is playing pin the tail on the donkey though his definition of a donkey is at variance with all the other players except NMN and…”

“So they are all playing a different game?”

“Indeed and some are sitting on the sidelines on a camel and watching whether to both get down or not bother.”

“Dear me.”

Maryam Nawaz Rana Sanaullah Khawaja Asif PARTLY FACETIOUS

