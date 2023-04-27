AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Apr 27, 2023
Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

  • Bomb detonated when Sharbat Khan Umrani was on his way to office
BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 04:43pm
The station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Sharbat Khan Umrani, was killed on Thursday when a bomb went off in his car.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fahad Khosa said the incident took place near Jhalawan Medical College on the National Highway in Balochistan.

According to him, the SHO was going to his office when a bomb fitted in his car rocked his vehicle.

SSP Khosa said the “police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which has been assessing the scale of the blast”.

He said that the martyred SHO’s body had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

On April 11, a bomb blast martyred at least four people and wounded 15 others in Quetta.

The bomb targeted a police vehicle in a busy market. Initial probes suggested the explosion was caused by an IED (improvised explosive device) that had been planted on a motorcycle and was detonated using remote control.

In February, the CTD claimed it averted a major terrorist attack in Quetta and arrested a woman from Satellite Town in Quetta along with a suicide jacket.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 27, 2023 03:13pm
Terrorists are slowly but surely taking over Pakistan. Maybe they can fix the economy.
Recommended (0)
Parvez Apr 27, 2023 03:21pm
It's high time our rulers / leaders listened to what the people have to say....
Recommended (0)

