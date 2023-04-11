Four martyred in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA: A bomb blast martyred at least four people and wounded 15 others on Monday in Quetta, officials said.

The bomb targeted a police vehicle in a busy market, “Initial probe suggests that the explosion was caused by an IED (improvised explosive device) that had been planted on a motorcycle and was detonated using remote control,” police official Azfar Mehsar told AFP.

“At least four people were killed in the incident — that includes two policemen and two civilians,” he added.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, confirmed the death toll, adding that the civilian casualties included a five-year-old girl.

The BLA made no mention of civilian deaths in their claim, saying only that two police officers were killed because of their involvement “in inhumane treatment of Baloch civilians under the pretext of investigations”.