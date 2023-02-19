AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Pakistan

Woman arrested in Quetta, suicide jacket seized: CTD

NNI Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have averted a major terrorist attack in Quetta, and arrested a woman from Satellite Town in Quetta along with a suicide jacket.

According to a CTD spokesperson, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by CTD and other security agencies in Satellite Town’s Block No 4. A woman suicide bomber, on her way on foot, was arrested.

A suicide jacket filled with four and a half kilograms of explosives was also seized from her possession. The woman was identified as Mehbal, the wife of Babreg Ilyas Nadeem.

The spokesman claimed the bomber revealed, during the initial investigation, that she belonged to the banned Baloch Liberation Front. She had been assigned to target law enforcement agencies or important government facilities, he added.

The suspect was presented in the relevant court to get her physical remand. Raids and further investigations were underway for arresting of the remaining members of the terrorist network, the spokesman added.

