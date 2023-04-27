PTI changes candidates for polls in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has replaced several candidates for the upcoming elections in Punjab and issued party tickets for pending constituencies.

As per the details shared by the PTI on Wednesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the review committee which considered complaints and reservations regarding party tickets and subsequently released a list of replaced candidates as well as candidates from pending constituencies.

Tariq Murtaza, Colonel Amjad Sabir, Arif Abbasi and Sohail Gujjar have been selected to contest the elections for PTI from their respective constituencies of PP 7, PP 10, PP 11, and PP 73.

Similarly, the PTI issued party tickets to Nazir Subi to contest the election from PP 79, Afzal Mahais from PP 50, Ali Wakeel Khan from PP 57, Rana Nazir from PP 61, Muhammad Ali from PP 62, Abuzar Chadhar from PP 137, and Fiaz Bhatti from PP 162. Moreover, Mehar Saleem would contest election from PP 176, Barrister Shahid Masood from PP 177, Shaheer Dawood from PP 101, Nadeem Aftab Sandhu from PP 108, Chand Bibi from PP 189 and Salman Safdar from PP 194.

Furthermore, Shakeel Niazi from PP 197, Muhammad Damra from PP 198, Major (R) Sarwar from PP 201, Zahid Iqbal from PP 234, Ahmed Yar from PP 251, Asghar Joeya from PP 253, Raja Salim from PP 257, Ghulam Mohammad Solangi from PP 266 and Ehsanul Haque Nolathiya from PP 269 have received the party tickets from the PTI. In addition, the PTI selected Nadia Khar from PP 271, Jan Younis from PP 272, Imran from PP 273 and Moazzam Jatoi from PP 276 as its candidates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023