Apr 27, 2023
LHC disposes of petition against ECP

Published 27 Apr, 2023
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of the petition of a PTI leader challenging the notification of ECP giving “blanket” powers of transfers/postings to the caretaker government after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court that consultation has been made mandatory for the caretaker government before making transfers and postings of the officials.

The ECP also told the court that the notification on powers given to the caretaker government of Punjab to make transfers/postings has been withdrawn.

The counsel of PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry argued that large scale transfers/postings by the caretaker government were being mechanically approved by the ECP without checking them on the touchstone of provisions of Section 230 of the Election Act 2017.

He alleged that transfer orders, in several cases, had been issued by the caretaker government without prior approval of the ECP. He said the illegal exercise was going on despite the fact that in several cases the high court suspended such unwarranted transfer orders.

